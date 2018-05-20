Fire breaks out in three coaches of Surat Virar train, no casualty

The train was brought to Udhna yard and was rested as it was to depart from Surat Railway station at 5.15 pm for Virar (Representational Image) The train was brought to Udhna yard and was rested as it was to depart from Surat Railway station at 5.15 pm for Virar (Representational Image)

Fire broke out in three coaches of Virar-Surat MEMU holiday train at Udhna Railway station in Surat on Saturday afternoon. The Railway authorities said that the train was stationary and was likely to depart from Surat after 5 pm. Sources at Udhna railway department said that the Virar-Surat MEMU arrived at Surat Railway station Saturday morning. The train was brought to Udhna yard and was rested as it was to depart from Surat Railway station at 5.15 pm for Virar.

While the train was on halt, fire broke out in coach number 4 of the train. Udhna Railway station master V N Kadam, along with his staff and RPF, reached the yard. Firemen reached the spot and started extinguishing the fire.

Fire official A K Khadiya said, “It took around two hours for us to extinguish the fire. The fire started from coach number 4 and extended to coach number 3 and 5. The exact reason behind the fire is not known but we suspect the short circuit might be the reason.”

Udhna yard Station Superintendent V N Kadam said, “We don’t know about the cause of the fire, but FSL officials have reached the spot and collected some samples for probe.”

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App