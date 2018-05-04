Fire at ISRO centre, CISF guard injured

Smoke billows out of a research facility at ISRO’s Ahmedabad centre after a fire broke out on Thursday. PTI Smoke billows out of a research facility at ISRO’s Ahmedabad centre after a fire broke out on Thursday. PTI

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) guard was injured in a fire that broke out at the Antenna Test facility of the Space Applications Centre, a crucial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), on Thursday, officials said.

Two firemen were also taken to the hospital after they reported breathlessness, a press release from ISRO stated.

The release said that the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES) sent 8 to 10 fire tenders and 50 firemen to control the blaze in building number 37 A. The two-storeyed building has testing and certification facilities for various products developed by industries for ISRO. The fire was brought under control in one and half hours, the release added.

Additional Chief Fire Officer Rajesh Bhatt said that the cause of fire was probably a short circuit in the laboratory or the machinery department. “The exact reason would be given officially by the Forensic Science Laboratory only,” he added. “There is no estimate of the extent of damage and loss of material yet, because we do not know the value or sensitivity of the material burnt in the fire,” said Bhatt.

District Collector Vikrant Pandey and Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar also reached the spot to oversee operations, in view of the sensitivity of the vital installations. Pandey said that a CISF guard, who was part of ISRO’s security detail, was injured in the incident. His condition is reportedly stable.

“According to my information, the fire broke out in a store room located outside one of the antenna test facility (within the SAC campus). The smoke entered the adjacent antenna test facility through ducts of the air-conditioners,” said Tapan Mishra, director of Space Applications Centre, who was in Delhi when the fire occurred.

There were about 50 people inside the test facility when the incident happened. “The fire was contained very rapidly. The fire alarm and the sprinkler systems worked,” Mishra said.

District Collector Pandey said, “It was not a major fire but we rushed to the site of incident because ISRO is a sensitive Central government installation of national interest.” He said that the fire has been controlled but smoke could still be seen emanating. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has expressed concern at the incident and issued instructions to the administration to take stock of the situation,” the district collector said.

