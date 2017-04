Ahmedabad Airport Ahmedabad Airport

Fire erupted at Ahmedabad airport, about 100 metres away from the runway. No one was hurt in the incident. “The fire was caused due to bursting of fire-crackers to scare away birds ,” said Chief Fire Officer M F Dastoor.

“The AMC fire department received a call at 1.30 pm and a fire-fighter and two water tankers were pressed into action,” said fire officials.

