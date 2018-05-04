Follow Us:
Thursday, May 03, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

FIR against three cops for ‘sexually harassing’ woman

On March 7, the victim had gone to Bhabhar police station to lodge a complaint when the accused policemen allegedly harassed her.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published: May 4, 2018 1:20:04 am
Top News

Banaskantha police on Thursday lodged an FIR against three policemen for allegedly sexually harassing a woman two months ago. The move came following an order of the Gujarat High Court which had instructed the police to take action against the accused policemen — Sub-Inspector J V Chaudhary, Constable Ramesh Chaudhary and Head Constable Somchand Parmar.

On March 7, the victim had gone to Bhabhar police station to lodge a complaint when the accused policemen allegedly harassed her.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now