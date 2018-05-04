FIR against three cops for ‘sexually harassing’ woman

Banaskantha police on Thursday lodged an FIR against three policemen for allegedly sexually harassing a woman two months ago. The move came following an order of the Gujarat High Court which had instructed the police to take action against the accused policemen — Sub-Inspector J V Chaudhary, Constable Ramesh Chaudhary and Head Constable Somchand Parmar.

On March 7, the victim had gone to Bhabhar police station to lodge a complaint when the accused policemen allegedly harassed her.

