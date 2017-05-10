Fee Regulatory Committee: Parent bodies join hands, demand their representation

WHILE THE Ahmedabad zone Fee Regulatory Committee (FRC) under the Gujarat Self-Financed Schools (Regulation of Fees) Act, 2017, met for the first time in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, representatives of parents also held a simultaneous meeting in Ahmedabad, seeking their representation in the panel.

The parents’ representatives have decided to come together to form an association of at least 48 teams of five members each from each ward of the city.

They will take forward their demand of representation in the FRCs by convincing the state to include their participation in deciding the school fees “We have been completely ignored. Even our suggestions find no mention in the Act,” said Amit Panchal, a representative said. Panchal added the parents’ teams would also raise issues such as private schools running without affiliation or recognition from CBSE or the state. A representation from each team will present their suggestions to the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now