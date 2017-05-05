Fee regulatory Act: Gujarat HC notice to govt on pleas from private CBSE schools

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday issued notice to the state government on petitions moved by a group of private schools affiliated to the CBSE, challenging the recently implemented Gujarat Self Financed Schools (Regulation of Fees) Act. The schools have contended that they are not governed by the state law and that they are being regulated by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the central law.

One of the petitioner schools Prakash High School, affiliated to the CBSE, stated that it has been recognised as minority school for the betterment of the Jain community in the state. Therefore, the school in the petition argued that compelling it to implement the new law will be a violation of the constitutional right of minority schools.

It also said that apart from the CBSE, it is regulated by the National Commission for Minorities and therefore, the state law cannot be imposed on it. Apart from Prakash High School, a petition has been moved by the Schools Welfare Federation that has more than 50 CBSE affiliated schools as it members.

Division bench of Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice V M Pancholi issued notice to the state through the advocate general, while granting interim relief to such school. The court extended deadline for schools to submit their proposal to the Fee Regulation Committee in case they charge higher fee than what has been determined under the Act by 20 days.

Earlier the state had ordered the school to submit their proposal by May 25. On June 12, the court is expected to hear the case after the state’s response.

