Farmers-Police clash in Sanand: 22 booked, 2 AAP members arrested

Shops remain open in Sanand on Wednesday despite a bandh call by OBC leader Alpesh Thakor. Javed Raja

An FIR was lodged Wednesday against 22 people, including AAP members, in connection with the clash between a group of farmers and police in Sanand. While two AAP members Ramjibhai Patel, Shailesh Thakkar were arrested Wednesday, party leader Rituraj Mehta, according to police, was absconding. The party has said that it would register a counter complaint against the policemen involved in lathicharge on Tuesday afternoon on the farmers who were demanding Narmada water for irrigation in the area.

Those named in FIR have been booked for attempt to murder, rioting, destroying public properties and other charges. The FIR said the farmers’ rally on Tuesday afternoon was organised without permission from police.

In the clash, seven policemen, including Ahmedabad district SP R V Asari, were injured.

On the other hand, Sanand bandh called given by OBC leader Alpesh Thakor against the police action received little response, with most shops remaining open through the day. “BJP goons along with police forced people to keep their shops and offices open despite our shutdown call. They created an atmosphere of fear in Sanand and tried their best to showcase that people have voluntarily kept their shops open, which is not true,” alleged Thakor, as a small group of people sat on a dharna at Sanand GIDC police station in protest.

Meanwhile, AAP state media coordinator Harshal Nayak said that party’s legal team would move the High Court to seek registration of an FIR, if police do not book the policemen responsible for the lathicharge. He said police allegations against AAP leaders were “totally false”.