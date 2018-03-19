Family won’t abandon the infant: Newborn of minor rape victim critical

The child delivered by an 11-year-old who was allegedly gangraped by six persons in Rajkot was referred to a hospital in Ahmedabad as her condition remained critical. The newborn has spina bifida, a congenital defect. Meanwhile, the family of the rape survivor said that they would not abandon the newborn for now. The 11-year-old girl had delivered a baby girl at Rasulkhanji Zanana Hospital on Saturday afternoon. As the newborn had congenital deformities, she was shifted to K T Children’s Government Hospital. However, as her condition remained critical, she was referred to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in the wee hours of Sunday. “The newborn has spina bifida, a condition in which the lower part of the spinal chord of the baby is not developed properly and requires neurosurgical intervention. Therefore, on the basis of neurosurgeon, we referred the child to Ahmedabad,” Dr Yogesh Parikh, head of paediatrics department at PDU Medical College, Rajkot told The Indian Express.

Both Rasulkhanji Zanana Hospital and KT Sheth Children’s Government Hospital are part of PDU General Hospital or Rajkot civil hospital. Meanwhile, the family of the rape survivor said that they want the baby to live. “We are aware of the circumstances that led to her conception, and honestly speaking, we don’t want to raise her. But at the same time, we are not butchers. We want the baby girl to live, and therefore, we are not abandoning it just now. This is the reason that one of the woman members of our family is accompanying the child to Ahmedabad. We hope the police will take care of the child from later on,” a close relative of the rape survivor said.

Doctors said that the rape survivor was normal after delivering the baby. “She is doing very well. She is normal. No complications have been reported after she delivered baby through caesarean section. Her mental condition is also okay. She stays quiet, but at the same time cooperative,” said Dr Kamal Goswami who is leading a team of doctors treating the minor.

The Class VII student was allegedly gangraped by six persons, including two elderly and a minor on different occasions over the last eight to nine months. In her complaint, the her mother said that five of the accused used to call her daughter to their homes in the name of helping them in household work but would assault them sexually once the girl would go there. The accused have been identified as Manji Javiya (67), Aravind Kubavat (52), Vijanand Maiyad (47), Vipul Chavda (40) and Govind Sakariya (60). Police said that the accused are residents of the same locality where the victim lives. All the accused have been arrested by police. Barring the juvenile, the five accused are in judicial custody.

