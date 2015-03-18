Fake certificate: HC asks govt to lodge FIR against medical superintendent

The petition alleges that despite repeated attempts to lodge an FIR, the concerned Shahibaug police inspector didn’t lodge the complaint.

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday issued a direction to the state government to lodge an FIR against medical superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for allegedly issuing a false and fabricated certificate of experience to a contractor in the government hospital. The court’s order came on a petition seeking direction for lodging an FIR against the superintendent for criminal breach of trust by a government officer.

On March 12 the petitioner Hitesh N Patel filed a special criminal application in the court alleging medical superintendent M M Prabhakar of “issuing false, bogus and fabricated certificate of experience.” He has alleged that Prabhakar, who is also director of government run Spine Institute, gave information contrary to that issued under Right to Information Act (RTI) by residential medial officer (RMO) of the institute.

“Prabhakar gave my client information under RTI that one G M Divakar has been holding the contract of a canteen for the past 10 years in the institute. But the institute’s RMO gave information that the canteen is run by Students Representative Committee of the hostel,” said Patel’s lawyer Paresh Mehta. The petitioner said that “Dr M M Prabhakhar has issued false certificate to Divakar, proprietor of Nilkanth Caterers, certifying that the canteen of the institute is run by him with ulterior motive of qualifying the said contractor in civil hospital tender.”

The petition alleges that despite repeated attempts to lodge an FIR, the concerned Shahibaug police inspector didn’t lodge the complaint. This compelled him to approach the HC with Justice J B Pardiwala ordering the FIR.

