Facing threat to life from fellow party councillor: Congress leader

The infighting among Congress leaders in Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) recently reached Surat Police Commissioner after Congress councillor from Limbayat, Ikbal Belim, alleged that he feared for his life from some “notorious” elements, including a fellow party councillor.

In the application to the Commissioner, Belim has mentioned the names of 19 accused, including his colleague Ravindra Patil, who contested in the recent Assembly elections from Limbayat but lost. The application mentions that Belim had purchased three plots in Rustam Park Society in Limbayat on June 16, 2017, from its Parsi owner, Farida Patel, a resident of Mumbai, and had made sale deed documents after giving her full payment.

Ever since Belim started construction on the open plot, he says he has received threats from different people, including residents of Rustam Park Society, alleging that the plots are common open plots and no construction should be done on them. Belim argued with them with the sale deed documents done by Farida Patel, but the opponents allegedly refused to believe him and threatened him. Belim says that in 2000, some people who have been mentioned as accused tried to take possession of an open plot. The plot owner, Feroz Jehangiri Dumasiya, had filed a complaint in the court and finally won the case in Surat court. The judge had mentioned that nobody except the owner should enter the plot and it was up to the owner to keep the plot or to sell it. Now, Farida Patel is Feroz’s legal heir.

Belim had accused these element of planning to enter the plot with weapons, trying to create disturbances. He has requested that the police personnel be deployed at the plot for a couple of days to overcome any untoward incident. Talking to The Indian Express, Belim said, “Ravindra Patil has been inciting people not to allow me to carry out constructions. He complained to the Congress top leaders across the state and in Delhi, blaming me for his defeat in the 2017 Assembly elections.”

When contacted, Ravindra Patil said, ‘I don’t know where is the land and who had purchased it and from whom. I am totally unaware about it. If he had given my name in the suspect list to the police commissioner, I am ready to face any action taken by police officials if I am found guilty.” Limbayat police inspector V V Odera said, “We have deployed police personnel on the plot.”

