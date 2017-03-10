Exams on, Hardik Patel denied entry to college in Surat

Hardik Patel (File Photo) Hardik Patel (File Photo)

PAAS convenor Hardik Patel was denied the permission to meet students of J B Dharukawala college in Varachha area of Surat on Thursday. Patel was in Surat to mark his presence at city crime branch as per the bail conditions by Gujarat HC. Patel was accompanied by PAAS co-convenor Alpesh Katheria. As his convoy reached the main gate, some students told him that the college authorities had kept students inside classrooms and had warned them against meeting Patel. Upon thus, Patel and his supporters forcefully opened the main gate of the college and entered inside.

Seeing them, college trustee Babubhai Kotadia and principal Dilip Varsani approached Hardik and asked him to leave. Subsequently, Patel left the college with his supporters. College trustee Babubhai Kotadia said, “A cousin of PAAS co-convenor, Dharmik Malaviya, is a student of our college. He had invited Hardik to meet student in the college. We told Hardik that the university exams were on and and his entry in the college premises will disturb students.” No police complaint was lodged in the case.