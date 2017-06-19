Ex-IPS officer Sharma to float political party

Rahul said that his party’s name would be “Smart Party” — the symbol of which would be decided by party members subsequently. Rahul said that his party’s name would be “Smart Party” — the symbol of which would be decided by party members subsequently.

Retired Gujarat-cadre IPS officer, Rahul Sharma, currently a lawyer at the Gujarat High Court, Sunday announced his decision of floating a political party that would contest all 182 Assembly constituencies in Gujarat in the upcoming elections.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Sharma (54) said that his party’s name would be “Smart Party” — the symbol of which would be decided by party members subsequently.

Sharma made the announcement in a Facebook in a post. “My close group of friends and I want to float a political party that intends to contest Assembly Elections in Gujarat of 2017. I invite my friends on FB to assist me in forming this political party. For this, we would need your Voter ID card, along with a xerox copy. If anyone is interested, please join us on 24.06.2017 at 5 pm,” posted Sharma on his Facebook page, while asking people to contact him for more details on his mobile number.

Sharma was one of the Gujarat-cadre officers who had locked horns with the Gujarat government in the 2002 communal riots’ investigation. As part of an officer which was supervising the investigation of the riots in Ahmedabad city, Sharma had prepared CDs containing call data records (CDRs). The same set of CDs has become vital evidence in cases like the Naroda Patiya massacre and the Naroda Gam massacre.

The Gujarat government had initiated departmental proceedings against Sharma with reference to the CDR CDs. The said proceedings were challenged by Sharma and the Central Administration Tribunal (CAT) had quashed the same.

The government later challenged the CAT order in the Gujarat High Court where the matter is pending.

In February 2015, Sharma had sought early retirement which was accepted by the state government. He had then

registered himself as an advocate with the Gujarat Bar Council and has been practising at the High Court. “The fundamental of my party would be that it will not be having any hypocrisy. We will make promise which we can deliver. I will not promise a moon,” Sharma said.

