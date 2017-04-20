English paper leak in Mahisagar: Primary schoolteacher, 2 others held

LOCAL CRIME Branch of Mahisagar has arrested three persons, including a primary teacher, who allegedly leaked the Class X Board English paper on WhatsApp.

The accused have been identified as Hitendra Prajapati, a resident of Piplod in Limkheda taluka of Dahod, Harshad Prajapati and Raman Prajapati residents of Jhalod taluka of Dahod districts.

According to police, Hitendra is a primary teacher in Paniya primary school in Jhalod taluka of Dahod district and was appointed on Board exam duty to supply exam material in Dahod.

Hitendra, along with his cousin, Harshad, and Raman, allegedly clicked the picture and circulated on WhatsApp on the day of the Board paper on March 24, police said. Raman is Harshad’s father and working as a clerk in Munkhosla primary school in Jhalod taluka

Mayur Patil, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Lunavada, who is heading the investigation, said: “We have arrested three persons who leaked the SSC English exam paper. Further investigation is on. Though the paper was seen in Mahisagar, its source has been found from Dahod district. All accused are relatives.”

“We have recovered 30 mobile phones and a laptop from the accused. Investigators, after examining the mobile data and call records, have collected the evidence, based on which the accused have been arrested,” Patil said

After the images of English question paper of the SSC Gujarat State Board leaked from an unknown location and went viral on WhatsApp in the Mahisagar district, Mahisagar local crime branch recorded statements of more than 70 people and seized 30 mobile phones and sent them for examination.

Accused have been arrested under various IPC sections.

