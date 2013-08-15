Elaborate security in state ahead of I-Day celebrations

The Gujarat Police have made elaborate security arrangements ahead of the state-level Independence Day celebrations in Kutch district.

We have enhanced patrolling and increased police presence. Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Kutch district where the state-level Independence Day celebrations will take place, a senior police official told PTI.

Two Superintendent of Police rank officers,13 Deputy SP rank officers,150 Police Inspectors (PIs) and Police Sub Inspectors (PSIs),500 constables and head constables and one company of SRP (comprising at least 100 personnel) will monitor the state-level Independence Day celebrations, the official said.

