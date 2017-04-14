Eight Gujarat BJP leaders to attend national executive meet in Odisha

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani

Eight state BJP leaders, including Chief Minster Vijay Rupani, will attend the two-day national executive committee meeting of the party to be held from April 15 in Bhubaneswar where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also remain present.

Other leaders to attend the meeting are national vice president Parshottam Rupala, state president Jitu Vaghani, Deputy CM Nitin Patel, former CM Anandiben Patel, former state president R C Faldu, state organising general secretary Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya and Ahmedabad (West) MP Dr Kirit Solanki.

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha will organise 126 medical camps, including 41 mega ones, across the state to mark the 126th birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar on April 14. There will be free diagnosis and distribution of medicines.

