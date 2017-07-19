Education officer’s body found, principal missing

With this, the number of deaths in Jamnagar in recent floods has gone up to four even as search for one more person continues. (Representational Image) With this, the number of deaths in Jamnagar in recent floods has gone up to four even as search for one more person continues. (Representational Image)

The primary education officer of Lalpur taluka in Jamnagar district, N D Jadeja, who was swept away in Rupen river on Saturday, was found dead on Dhuvav coast of Jamnagar on Tuesday. With this, the number of deaths in Jamnagar in recent floods has gone up to four even as search for one more person continues.

Jadeja (52) was driving a car when it was swept away in the swelling waters of Rupen river near Bada village of Jamnagar taluka after heavy rain on Saturday morning. Maniben Bapodra, principal of government primary school in Bada village, who was also driving in the same car, too had gone missing after the incident.

“Jadeja’s body was recovered from marshland near Dhuvav by a joint team of NDRF, Navy, Jamnagar fire brigade and some locals. The area from where the officer’s body was recovered is around 18 km downstream from the causeway from where his car was swept away,” Jamnagar District Collector RJ Makadia told The Indian Express. Bopodra remains missing.

“Since Jadeja’s body has now been recovered from marshland near the mouth of the river, we believe that the search will focus on that area. The search and rescue operation will resume again on Wednesday,” Makadia added. The Air Force Tuesday also joined the search operation.

