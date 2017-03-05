Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Kutch in Gujarat

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on Richter scale shook parts of Gujarat’s Kutch district on Sunday, an official said. No casualty or damage to property was reported in the quake, which occurred at around 2.45 am. “An earthquake of 4.0 intensity on the Richter scale was recorded with its epicentre being 17 km from Rapar town in Kutch district,” an official from Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

The quake occurred near Rapar and tremors were also felt in the nearby Bachau town, Kutch District Collector M A Gandhi said, adding that nothing untoward has been reported. However, as a precautionary measure, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has decided to deploy its two teams, one each at Rapar and Bhachau, Gandhi said.