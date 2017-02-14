Dual posts: Gujarat High Court junks plea against MSU for nod to Bharat Dangar

Gujarat High Court (Source: File Photo) Gujarat High Court (Source: File Photo)

The Gujarat High Court on Monday disposed of a petition challenging the permission granted by the syndicate of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda to Bharat Dangar, an assistant professor, to retain his teaching post even after he was elected as Vadodara mayor in 2015. The High Court ruled that the university had followed all rules and guidelines while granting permission to Dangar to hold the post of the assistant professor after he was elected as Vadodara mayor. According to the petitioner, Nikul Patel, assistant professor, Faculty of Technology and Engineering, the MSU syndicate had wrongfully granted permission to Dangar to remain on the post of the assistant professor, Electrical Engineering Department, Faculty of Technology and Engineering.