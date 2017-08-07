Dual fight for villagers — ‘proof’ for compensation and rotting carcass stench

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi with farmers in Gujarat. (File Photo) Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi with farmers in Gujarat. (File Photo)

Though floodwaters have started receding in Banaskantha and Patan districts, the plight of the villagers are yet to end. In order to claim compensation for their dead cattle, they are required to produce proofs (their photographs with carcass), which some villagers claim is not feasible as most of the animals have been washed away. The state government has increased the compensation to Rs 40,000 from Rs 30,000 per big animal (cow, buffalo). Besides, in some of the worst-hit villages, which still remain inaccessible, cattle carcasses are left to rot.

As per the state records, around 13,000 cattle have died in the flood in both the districts but a ground check by The Indian Express in several villages of Banaskantha alone reveals that the actual number is certainly more. This is evident from the fact that farming and dairy are the two major occupations in Banaskantha. In Banaskantha, against 11,100 cattle deaths, only around 10 per cent (1,200) owners have received compensation so far.

Remaining are yet to claim their compensation, a government official claimed. The villagers, on the other hand, rued that they are clueless where their cattle have been washed away. “We have lost count of our animals that have perished in the floods. In such a case, from where shall we produce proof in order to avail compensation,” said Malabhai Rabari, a resident of Khariya village in Kankrej taluka of the district.

Contacted, Animal Husbandry Department Secretary Dr S Murali Krishna said they had asked the veterinary doctors to take pictures of the owners with their dead cattle after conducting post-mortem. “This is used as a proof for compensation. Though it is not part of their job, the veterinary team members are themselves submitting the proofs to the taluka panchayat on the behalf of the claimants.” A team of 173 veterinary doctors have been assigned two districts-130 in Banaskantha and 43 in Patan. When told about several villages still being inaccessible and that the villagers have moved out after losing everything to floods, Dr Krishna said he would look into the matter. Apart from this, there is problem of disposal of cattle carcass in these inaccessible villages as the officials claimed that large machines like JCB cannot be taken

