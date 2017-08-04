Drug Haul Probe: Accused may have planned hawala route to divert drug money

The Coast Guard intercepted and apprehended a Panama-registered vessel, carrying approximately 1,500 kg of narcotics. (Source: Express photo) The Coast Guard intercepted and apprehended a Panama-registered vessel, carrying approximately 1,500 kg of narcotics. (Source: Express photo)

THE INVESTIGATING agencies probing the recent Rs 3,500-crore drug haul off Gujarat coast are concentrating on the financial trail to find if the accused planned to use the hawala route to divert the money they aimed to make through selling the contraband. Security agencies have also learnt that the prime accused, Captain Suprit Tiwari, was into diesel smuggling business in the past. Sleuths suspect that he used his “old connections” to strike a deal with the drug cartel in India and route the money to the tune of Rs 500 crore that he would have made through its sale.

“Tiwari was into diesel smuggling. It was his old connections that Tiwari used to both strike a deal with the drug dealers in India and also planned to use them to route the money through hawala channels,” said an official privy to the investigation.

The Coast Guard intercepted and apprehended a Panama-registered vessel, carrying approximately 1,500 kg of narcotics.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App