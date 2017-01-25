Disproportionate assets case: Bail plea of ‘tainted’ policeman junked

Bardoli sessions court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail application of a suspended police head constable in a disproportionate asset case. Bardoli sessions court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail application of a suspended police head constable in a disproportionate asset case.

The Bardoli sessions court Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail application of a suspended police head constable in a disproportionate asset case registered against him. The court also issued a warrant under CrPC section 70 and declared him as absconder. Following the hooch tragedy in Surat district that claimed 23 lives four months ago, Surat Range IGP Shamsher Singh had ordered an inquiry by Surat District Superintendent of police Nirlipt Rai to find out the nexus between policemen and local bootleggers.

During the inquiry, it was found that Prakash Patil, an assistant sub-inspector with Local Crime Branch of Surat district police, was hand in glove with bootleggers. He had amassed huge properties like factories and agricultural lands on the National Highway no. 8 at Palsana. He was transferred to Ahwa police station in the Dangs and was suspended.

A case of disproportionate assets was registered against him with Khatodara police station in Surat district, on October 13, 2016. The inquiry team found that he owned properties over and above his regular income, estimated up to 284.41 per cent. Surat DSP Nirlipt Rai said, “We are happy that the order came in our favour. Now we will alert all police stations so that they can get the help of Maharashtra police, as he hails from there, to arrest him.”