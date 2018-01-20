Displaced Kalyannagar residents restart stir in Vadodara

Residents of Kalyannagar stage a protest against the Vadodara Municipal Corporation, seeking rehabilitation promised by civic body in 2015, on Friday. (Express Photo/Bhupendra Rana) Residents of Kalyannagar stage a protest against the Vadodara Municipal Corporation, seeking rehabilitation promised by civic body in 2015, on Friday. (Express Photo/Bhupendra Rana)

Close to 550 Muslim families of Kalyannagar, who were displaced in a demolition drive by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation in November 2014, on Friday restarted their agitation against the civic body demanding the homes that were promised to them at the site of the demolished slums. The fresh protests have come almost a year after the construction of the in-situ rehabilitation project was discontinued after the civic body allegedly exhausted its funds.

The displaced families staged a protest in the premises of the VMC, holding placards demanding that the civic body grant them homes in keeping with its word.

Preceding the protests, the representatives of the families, led by Dr J S Bandukwala, submitted a series of memorandums to the civic body. Earlier this month, Bandukwala had written to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani where he likened the developments in the matter to the apartheid system of South America and Africa and called the BJP-led VMC’s conduct “most shameful”.

In the memorandum, Bandukwala had rejected the offer of the VMC to provide alternate relocation of Muslim families to Tandalja, after discontinuing the rental compensation of Rs 3,000, that was agreed upon in a 2015 resolution between the VMC, elected BJP MLAs and the representatives of the families to end the deadlock over the rehabilitation. The VMC, in its 2015 resolution, had promised to reconstruct the new homes in-situ at Kalyannagar under the then existing Rajiv Awas Yojana (RAY) scheme. However, VMC cited ‘exhaustion of funds’ and set up an inquiry against the executive engineer, after indicating an escalation of the project cost from Rs 80 crore to Rs 150 crore. In August this year, the civic body discontinued the rental compensation, stating that the families “have the option of accepting the new homes in Tandalja”.

Stressing that members of the Muslim community had the right to live anywhere and not just in Muslim ghettos, Bandukwala cited the apartheid system, under which communities were segregated on grounds of race in South America, and later in Africa. He said, “The only conclusion we can draw is that Muslims can only live in select Muslim localities. This is segregation as practiced in the South of the USA, before Martin Luther King struggled along Gandhian lines to abolish it 50 years ago. Nelson Mandela was imprisoned for 27 years in his fight to have it removed. Does Gujarat want a repeat of this apartheid in 2018 vis-a-vis Muslims?”

The residents are urging the government to ensure that the construction on the promised homes in Kalyannagar resumes soon. The families have also demanded that the civic body restart the pending rental compensation that is pending since May 2017.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App