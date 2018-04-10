‘Dilution’ of SC/ST Law: Jignesh Mevani urges Dalit, tribal MPs to resign

Jignesh Mevani took the opportunity to hit out at the BJP, accusing it of trying to repeal the SC/ST law altogether. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File) Jignesh Mevani took the opportunity to hit out at the BJP, accusing it of trying to repeal the SC/ST law altogether. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File)

Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani on Monday urged Dalit and tribal MPs to resign from Parliament in order to build pressure on the BJP-led government at the Centre for undoing the changes made by the Supreme Court in the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

This comes a day after the Dalit MLA from Vadgam asked the Centre to promulgate an ordinance by April 14 — the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar — nullifying the apex court’s order related to the atrocities prevention law, failing which, Mevani threatened to launch an agitation.

“What are all the Dalit and tribal MPs in the Parliament doing there? They should resign, build pressure on (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji. Why is he not bringing in an ordinance? Why all Dalit and tribal MPs are not moving an impeachment motion against those two judges (of the Supreme Court who passed the order),” Mevani said in a video message that was released on Monday.

Urging the Dalit and tribal MPs to speak out openly against the Supreme Court’s order, Mevani said: “If you remain silent, then the community will not tolerate this. You have to open your mouth, build pressure on Modi government to remove both the judges. If you do not do this, and there is no announcement in this regard before April 14, then no BJP leader would be allowed to touch Ambedkar’s statues on his birth anniversary,” he said.

Mevani also took the opportunity to hit out at the BJP, accusing it of trying to repeal the SC/ST law altogether. “The BJP government is trying to repeal the SC/ST Act. The way the Central government failed to present before the Supreme Court discrimination of Dalits and tribals taking place even today, shows that they have put all efforts to repeal the SC/ST law,” he added. He urged Dalits and tribals to observe Ambedkar’s birth anniversary as a “a day of resistance” and not a celebration.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App