Diamond detection expo in Surat

The Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) will organise a Diamond Detection Expo and Symposium at Samast Patidar Bhavan in Katargam here on Friday and Saturday. The event will be organised to help traders detect synthetic diamonds from the natural ones. Several national and international companies and institutes like DRC Techno, GIA, HRD Antwerp (Europe’s leading authority in diamond certification), Gemological Science International, IIDGR (of De Beers’ group, IGI, Indian Diamond Institute and GII will participate.

Dinesh Navadia, president of Surat Diamond Association and Gujarat region chairman of GJEPC, said, “International representatives from Bonas (Diamond Brokers and Consultants) will give a detailed presentation on synthetic diamonds. Besides, there will a panel discussion by the industry experts, including national chairman of GJEPC Praveen Shanker Pandya.”

He added India is the second largest producer of synthetic diamonds in world. “Those involved in synthetic diamond business also do not come out openly.” At times, synthetic diamonds are mixed with the natural ones and it is impossible for anyone to identify them without the help of latest technologies.

The industry experts believe though only one percent mixture is done but it affects the business. The main reason behind this is lack of information among the businessmen on identifying synthetic diamonds from the natural ones.

Navadia further said, “First such event was organised in Mumbai and after getting a good response from the industry, we have planned to organise it here in the diamond city (Surat). We expect a large number of diamond businessmen to be benefited by this event.”

