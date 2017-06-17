Diamond businesses to remain shut today

After textiles, the diamond traders of Surat have now decided to go on a strike on Saturday in protest against the proposed 5 per cent GST on theindustry. So far, the diamond industry is exempted from any form of taxation.

The diamond merchants and brokers held a meeting in this regard with Surat Diamond Association president Dinesh Navadia and its members on Friday. It was decided to form a GST Sangharsh Samiti, comprising representatives from diamond manufacturers, traders and brokers.

It was also decided to keep the industry close for a day, that is on Saturday, to send out a message to the Centre. Nandlal Patel, president of Surat city diamond brokers’ association, said: “We will march go to the collector’s office to hand him over a memorandum. We will wait till June 18 when the next GST meeting will be held in Delhi. If the GST on diamond industry is not rolled back, we will go on an indefinite bandh.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App