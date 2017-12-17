Diabetes centre gets global recognition

Swasthya, a city-based centre for diabetes care, has been recognised as a centre of excellence in diabetes care and its education, by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), an umbrella organisation of over 230 national diabetes associations in 170 countries.

Dr Mayur Patel, chairman of All India Institute of Diabetes and Research, said that Swasthya— a tertiary care centre— has used state of the art technology to provide specialty services under one roof. He added that urgent steps were needed to curb the spread of diabetes in India.

