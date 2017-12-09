Demonetised currency notes worth Rs 49 crore seized from Gujarat’s Bharuch

Three persons have been apprehended in connection with the case, the Indian Express has learnt. (Express Photo) Three persons have been apprehended in connection with the case, the Indian Express has learnt. (Express Photo)

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday seized about Rs 49 crore worth of demonetised currency notes of 1000 and 500 from an office in Gujarat’s Bharuch district. Three persons have been apprehended in connection with the case, the Indian Express has learnt.

Interestingly, Bharuch was among the 19 districts that went to polls in the first phase of the high- stakes Gujarat assembly elections. Bharuch recorded 62.61 percent voter turnout till 4pm, according to the data released by the Election Commission.

A total of 977 candidates are contesting for 89 assembly seats in the first phase of the elections, that were held in Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions. The second phase of voting for remaining 93 seats will be held on December 14 and the results will be declared on December 18.

The assembly election is considered as a prestige battle for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a litmus test for the leadership of soon-to-be Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

