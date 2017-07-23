Demonetisation: I-T to serve notice to 150 Surat co-op bank customers

Income Tax Department Building. (Express Photo by Vasant Prabhu) Income Tax Department Building. (Express Photo by Vasant Prabhu)

The Income Tax Department will serve notices to around 150 account holders of Surat District Co-operative Bank who deposited large amount of cash in their accounts post demonetisation last year, and later transferred it to other accounts through cheques and RTGS. Post demonetisation on November 8, 2016, the Reserve Bank of India had barred co-operative banks from accepting old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000. But, keeping aside the order of the RBI, the Surat co-operative bank continued accepting such notes.

Sources said that Surat co-operative bank had received old notes to the tune of Rs 350 crore during the first three days after the announcement. After getting inputs about the alleged role of the bank officials, the Income Tax Department had started investigations. The I-T officers had carried out detail checking of around 1,400 bank accounts and found suspected transactions through 150 accounts.

They also got information about round-tripping — deposition of large amount of cash and later transferring it into other accounts through cheques or RTGS, said an I-T officer on conditions of anonymity. Sources said that I-T had started preparations to give notices to all 150 accounts holders seeking explanations on the transfer of cash. If the account holder fails to give satisfactory explanation, the I-T department will take actions against them.

