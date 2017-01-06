Demonetisation: Gujarat Congress holds protest

Addressing Congress workers during a demonstration against demonetisation in front of the Ahmedabad district collectorate office here on Thursday, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Bharatsinh Solanki demanded the removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Solanki said that the reasons given for “notebandi” by PM was to bring an end to terrorism, corruption and black money. But there was no drop in terror incidents or corruption in the country even after more than 50 days of the ban on Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. No black money had been unearthed. As for black money stashed in foreign countries, Modi government had not even initiated any step in that direction, he said.

Solanki said that “Modi as chief minister of Gujarat had taken bribes from Sahara and Birla groups”. He added: “Where it is the theft of Rs 100 or crores of rupees, a chor (thief) will always be called a chor,” said Solanki.

Solanki said that GDP had gone down by two per cent due to “notebandi” and over two crore people had lost their jobs.

“The notebandi had put a brake on the development of the nation,” alleged Solanki.

Among those who participated in the demonstration included MLA Gayasuddin Sheikh, party’s state spokesperson Manish Doshi, Ahmedabad city congress committee president Chetan Raval, former mayor Himmatsinh Patel and state general secretary Laljibhai Desai.

Such demonstrations were organised in all the 33 districts across the state.