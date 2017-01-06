Demonetisation: Gold jewellery show in Ahmedabad postponed

Sources in SGCCI said that due to demonetisation, even the Jaipur Jewellery show, which was scheduled from December 23-26 in Jaipur, had been cancelled. Sources in SGCCI said that due to demonetisation, even the Jaipur Jewellery show, which was scheduled from December 23-26 in Jaipur, had been cancelled.

Sparkle International 2017, an exhibition of gems and jewellery, organised by the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI), which was postponed earlier and is scheduled to be held between January19-22, has received poor response from the market in the wake of demonetisation. Only 70 stalls had been booked compared to 200-plus stalls last year. To avoid a showdown, the SGCCI has also cut down rent rates for stalls by 30 percent to attract exhibitors.

In a related development, Gujarat Gold Jewellery show organised in Ahmedabad, which was due to begin from Friday and was scheduled to be on till Sunday, has been postponed.

Watch What Else Is making News

Sources in SGCCI said that due to demonetisation, even the Jaipur Jewellery show, which was scheduled from December 23-26 in Jaipur, had been cancelled. Similarly, Kolkata Gem and Jewellery Fair 2016, which was scheduled between December 17-19, had been postponed. The official websites of these shows have a notice regretting the developments, citing “current market situation”.

SGCCI President B S Agrawal said, “We hope that the international business personalities taking part in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit will also take advantage of Sparkle event and this will benefit the industry and it will get boost.” Sparkle International 2017 will be held at Surat International exhibition-cum-convention centre at Sarsana area.