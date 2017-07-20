Demolition drive: 19 families rally to VMC office for compensation

Source: Google Map Source: Google Map

As many as 19 families from Yakutpura area of Vadodara took out a rally to the municipal corporation on Wednesday, demanding compensation, which was promised by the civic body before a demolition drive for road widening in the congested old city area.

The rally from Mandvi to the VMC office in Khanderao Market was taken out days after the affected families submitted a memorandum to Municipal Commissioner Vinod Rao on July 5 stating that the civic body must disburse the compensation to the families with 15 per cent interest for a delay of over one year. Rao said, “I am considering their memorandum, but at the same time, I am trying to convince them that a transferable FSI is available as per the new policy of the civic body in cases of demolitions.”

