Demand for electricity record high

With mercury breaching the 40 degrees Celsius mark in several parts of Gujarat, the demand for electricity has shot up. On Monday, the maximum power demand in the state touched 14757 MW at 12 pm, an all-time high for the month of March. This sudden spike in power demand on Monday is 14 percent more than the maximum demand of 12884 MW that was recorded a year ago on March 27, 2016, by the State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC), Gujarat.

The SLDC is an apex body of state government that keeps an account of quantity of electricity transmitted through state-grid.“Yes, it is an all time high for this time of the year,” said Pankaj Joshi, managing director of GUVNL (Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited).

On Tuesday, the peak demand for power rose further to 14974 MW at 2:48 pm. However, it is yet to cross the peak demand of 15,143 MW that was recorded in May 19, 2016, GUVNL officials said. “It is due to the sudden rise in ambient temperature in entire state. All the consumer segments have observed a rise in demand,” Joshi added.

The GUVNL officials said that Gujarat has a power generation capacity of 25,362 MW which includes 19638 MW of conventional power and 5724 MW of renewable energy. “We a power surplus state. We are able to meet the incremental demand,” Joshi said.

He added that Gujarat continues to buy cheaper power available from power exchanges “to reduce the overall cost of power.”

Energy expert KK Bajaj says, “In the last four years, the demand for power during this time of the year has seen a 46 percent rise in Gujarat when compared to the peak demand of 1,0064 MW that was recorded in 2013. If the heat wave continues and if temperatures go beyond 45 degrees, the power demand may cross 16000 MWs this year creating a new record.”

