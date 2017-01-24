Decision-making becoming ‘undemocratic’ in nation: Medha

Raising her pitch for total prohibition in the country, social activist Medha Patkar on Monday launched an eight-day anti-prohibition drive in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Raising her pitch for total prohibition in the country, social activist Medha Patkar on Monday launched an eight-day anti-prohibition drive in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Raising her pitch for total prohibition in the country, social activist Medha Patkar on Monday launched an eight-day anti-prohibition drive in Gujarat and Rajasthan. She said that the decision-making process in the country was becoming ‘undemocratic’ with a few laws being brought in, that were at odds with the directive principles of the Constitution.

Touching on a wide range of issues ranging from the rehabilitation of 192 villages in Narmada, to Jallikattu, to women’s safety, to liquor laws in various states at a session in humanities on ‘Social movements’ she took at IIT Gandhinagar – Patkar kept anti-liquor and anti-drug movement under the aegis of ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Andolan’ at the heart of her talk.

The drive which aims to make drugs and liquor-free society was organized by National Alliance of People’s Movements and will move through from the Sabarmati Ashram to the Rajghat in Delhi.

Blaming the close nexus between politicians and various drug and alcohol mafia and constant change in laws, she said, “The decision-making process which is supposed to be democratic is not so in the country, as rules are constantly being changed. We don’t know when the Indian Constitution will change.

“Today with the change of guard at the Centre we are seeing a complete change in many laws that were brought in with revolutions and struggle. Many laws are being changed, including those of labour while the Environmental Protection Act looks like it will be destroyed. Our memorandum which question any project which is uprooting lakhs of people on Sardar Sarovar and not rehabilitating them is not being accepted thereby readying to give Jal Samadhi of 45,000 families.”

Patkar also lauded state OBC leader Alpesh Thakore on his anti-liquor campaign.