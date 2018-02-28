Decade later, Gujarat Technological University gets 100 acres for campus

An affiliated university for engineering, pharmacy and management colleges in the state, the GTU is also engaged in running post-graduate courses on its campus in engineering, management, pharmacy and architecture, besides guiding PhD candidates. (Google Maps) An affiliated university for engineering, pharmacy and management colleges in the state, the GTU is also engaged in running post-graduate courses on its campus in engineering, management, pharmacy and architecture, besides guiding PhD candidates. (Google Maps)

A decade after Gujarat Technological University (GTU) was set up, the state government has finally allotted 100 acres of land for its campus at Lekawada village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar. The GTU is currently run from a building within the premises of Vishwakarma Government Engineering College (VGEC) at Chandkheda. A total of about 500 colleges, with about 4.5 lakh students, are affiliated to the GTU.

The government has also allocated Rs 13 crore for the development of the university’s site, like levelling of land, construction of roads, pathways, development of garden and the construction of boundary walls, etc, in the budget this year.

Vice-Chancellor Navin Sheth said that the state government had also allocated Rs 80 crore for the construction of faculty buildings (engineering, pharmacy, management and architecture), hostels for boys and girls and laboratories for post-graduate and research students.

An affiliated university for engineering, pharmacy and management colleges in the state, the GTU is also engaged in running post-graduate courses on its campus in engineering, management, pharmacy and architecture, besides guiding PhD candidates.

The GTU, which has not been paying stipend to its PhD candidates, has been allocated Rs 57 lakh annually for fellowship/stipend to doctorate and post-doctorate candidates. While Rs 27 lakh is meant for post-doctorate candidates, who will each be paid Rs 25,000 per month, Rs 30 lakh is meant for candidates doing doctorate in engineering, management, pharmacy and computer science and they will receive Rs 15,000 per month as stipend for a period of four years.

After the state government recently approved a proposal to hire permanent faculty, the university is now going to recruit 35 professors in difficult faculties, including five professors, 10 associate professors and 20 assistant professors in engineering, pharmacy, management, architecture and computer science. The V-C said that the interviews for the permanent appointment of registrar, assistant registrar and deputy registrar, two assistant professors — one each in drug regulatory affair and cyber security — had been completed and their appointments would be done soon.

The university never had permanent staff ever since it was set up in 2007 and was being run by the staff hired on contractual basis or on deputation from the state government and the government-run engineering and pharmacy colleges.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya