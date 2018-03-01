‘Debt-ridden’ Surat trader jumps from 12th floor with wife and 4-year-old son

Vijay and Rekha Vaghasiya. Vijay and Rekha Vaghasiya.

A 35-year-old textile trader from Sarthana area of Surat city committed suicide, along with his wife and four-year-old son, from the terrace of his 12-storey apartment on Wednesday. Police said financial crunch appeared to be the reason behind their extreme step. While further investigation is on, police said it had recovered a suicide note from the pocket of the deceased, in which he stated that he was in severe financial problem and nobody should be held responsible for his death.

The deceased have been identified as Vijay Vaghasiya, a resident of Majestica Apartment in Yogi Chowk locality of Sarthana area, his wife Rekha (30) and son Veer (4). Police said that the Vaghasiyas had recently purchased the flat at Majestica Apartment and had come to stay there about two months ago. A textile trader, Vijay also ran a cooperative society. Police are probing to find out about the other members of the cooperative and its exact work.

According to police, the incident happened in the morning when the Vaghasiyas met their friend Gaurav outside the apartment for a morning walk as per their routine.

After speaking with Gaurav, a resident of the same apartment, for some time, Vijay went back to the apartment, saying that he had forgotten to get water bottle. A few minutes later, all three of them jumped from the terrace.

Gaurav informed police about the incident. Police recovered a suicide note from Vijay’s pocket in which he wrote that his brother will take care of his business and nobody should be held responsible for his death. He also wrote that he was taking the extreme step due to “heavy debt and severe financial crisis”.

At a press conference, Surat Police Commissioner Satish Sharma said, “I appeal to the residents of Surat not to take such a step under any condition. If anybody has any problem, they should contact our suicide helpline ‘Jeevan Astha’ services and police will definitely help them. We will probe the case and try to find out the actual problem. We will also probe if he had taken money from someone and whether anybody had been harassing him. We will take strict action against those found guilty.”

