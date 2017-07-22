Debt-ridden embroidery unit owner ‘kills self’

Representational Image Representational Image

An embroidery unit owner allegedly committed suicide here after his business was hit due to the protest by textile traders against GST, police said Friday. According to the police, Bakul Kabariya (42), who owned an unit at Anjani Industrial Estate on Olpad Sayan Road, had left home Thursday afternoon, informing his wife that he was going to a friend’s place. However, he did not return till late night.

Calls to his mobile phone also went unanswered, police said, adding family members found his body hanging at the embroidery unit on Friday morning. Sources close to the family said Kabariya had taken loans from a bank and some friends for purchasing machines, but due to the textile traders’ strike his business was severely affected. Amroli police inspector K I Modi said that Kabariya’s factory was closed for the last few days. “With no business, he was depressed.”

