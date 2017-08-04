Death of teens in SUV crash: Police question parents, may close the case

Express file photo Express file photo

Ahmedabad traffic police, who are probing the Sunday’s SUV crash in which two teenagers were killed, plan to file a summary report and close the case after a police team questioned the parents of the two boys. Nischal Jain (17) and Vedant Patel (16) were killed Sunday night after the SUV which Nischal was allegedly was driving turned turtle on the NFD Circle-Vastrapur Road and crashed into a sign board. While Vedant was the son of Darshan Patel, one of the directors of N K Proteins, Nischal was the son of Pradip Jain, who runs a chemical factory in Vatva.

Police said based on the statements given by the boys’ parents, it seems that they were unaware of their sons taking the SUV.

“The parents told us that Vedant and his family were in the process of shifting to a new house in Usmanpura. They were shuttling between the two houses which are close to each other. On the night of the accident, Vedant told his parents that he wanted to feed his dog which was staying in the old house. He took his two-wheeler and reached the old house. He found the keys of the Ford Endeavour there and went for a drive,” said Inspector (A Division) K D Nakumb.

Police had recorded the statements of parents on Wednesday and Thursday. “Vedant saw his friend Nischal and decided to go for a drive. They were killed because as the SUV was overspeeding. Nischal was driving when the accident took place. Since Nischal is dead, we will possibly be filing a summary report,” Nakumb said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App