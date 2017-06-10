Death of Patidar youth in Mehsana Second autopsy done

Deputy Chief Minster Nitin Patel Deputy Chief Minster Nitin Patel

A panel of doctors on Friday conducted second post-mortem on the body of 28-year-old Ketan Patel, who died in Mehsana earlier this week during his judicial custody after being arrested for theft.

The fresh post-mortem was conducted at Mehsana Civil Hospital after the chief judicial magistrate directed the authorities to conduct the post-mortem as Ketan’s family members were not satisfied with the first post-mortem report that was conducted on June 7. The first post-mortem report said that there were over 30 superficial injuries on Ketan’s body.

In Gandhinagar, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel alleged that Congress worker and High Court lawyer B M Mangukia was misguiding the family members of Ketan to keep the issue burning.

Patel alleged that even after accepting the two demands of Ketan’s family and agitating Patidars — registration of FIR and second post-mortem — the body was not claimed by the family. The Deputy CM presented three persons before the media, claiming that they were the relatives of the victims in two cases related to Mandvi gangrape.

“Today, these people came to me and told me how Mangukia misguided them in Bhavnagar case. They also told me that in a similar manner, Mangukia was trying to keep the Mehsana case burning by not allowing the last rites of the youth by misguiding Ketan’s family,” he added.

The Deputy CM also indicated that it was due to Mangukia that the family of Ketan was not claiming the body even after the second autopsy was conducted on Friday.

Mangukia could not be contacted for his comments on the allegations levelled against him by Nitin Patel.

Congress demands

CBI probe

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary in-charge of Gujarat Ashok Gehlot demanded a CBI inquiry into the death of Ketan and said he would visit the family in Mehsana on Saturday. “If a man dies in police custody, how will the local police be able to conduct an impartial inquiry? The CBI should investigate the case,” he said.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App