Death of Patidar Youth in Mehsana: Cong, AAP leaders meet family

Senior Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Saturday met the family members of Patidar youth Ketan Patel who died in judicial custody under mysterious circumstances in Mehsana last week. The Congress demanded a CBI probe into the death, while AAP sought a probe by an independent agency.

State Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki, party general secretary Ashok Ghelot and senior leader Siddharth Patel reached Mehsana on Saturday to meet Ketan’s parents, who have refused to claim his body alleging custodial torture. After meeting the family, the Congress leaders said that they will meet Governor O P Kohli on Sunday. They demanded a fair compensation for Ketan’s family and addition of murder charge under section 302 of the IPC in the FIR registered against the accused policemen.

Stating that there is no law and order in the state, Solanki said that judicial custody was meant to reform criminals but in this case, the young Patidar, who worked as a farm labourer, had to lose his life.

AAP’s women wing president Vandana Patel, who met the family, accused the state government of doing politics rather than taking actions against the accused police officers. Demanding a probe by an independent agency, she said that the AAP would launch an agitation if the accused were not punished.

Meanwhile, around 150 Patidar men tonsured their heads. They said they will send their hair to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to register their protest against the “government’s failure to ensure action against accused policemen.

— With PTI Inputs

