Dayapar rape: Strong evidence against accused doctor, say police

The medical officer of a government hospital in Dayapar town of Kutch district, who was arrested by police for allegedly raping a woman patient in his chamber, was produced in a local court on Tuesday even as police said that there was strong evidence against the accused. Dr Akash Pathak, the medical officer of government-run community health centre (CHC) in Dayapar town of Lakhpat taluka of Kutch was arrested by police on Monday evening after a woman filed a complaint of rape against him.

The woman, a resident of Munjavar Vandh village in Lakhpat taluka alleged that Dr Pathak made her unconscious by giving her an injection and later raped her in his chamber inside the CHC. The 24-year-old victim who was three months pregnant had gone to the CHC for checkup along with her husband and mother-in-law.

After arresting him, Dayapar police produced Dr Khanna in a local court in Dayapar on Tuesday evening with an application seeking his remand. The court order was awaited at the time of going to the press. But Assistant superintendent of police (ASP) of Nakhtrana, Himkar Singh said that there was strong evidence against the accused doctor. “We have collected samples of Lorazepam, a drug which the doctor administered to the victim to make her unconscious, from bathroom of his chamber. Traces of semen were also found from garments of the victim and their samples have also been collected,” Singh told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

The ASP further said the doctor injected the woman patient against the normal practice. “There is an injection room in the CHC and staff members have told us that doctors don’t inject patients. Injections are given by nursing staff in injection room. But in this case, Dr Khanna himself administered the injection to the lady,” he said, adding vial of the injection had also been recovered from the chamber of the doctor.

Meanwhile, people took out a rally in Dayapar and submitted a memorandum to Lakhpat mamlatdar demanding CCTV cameras be installed in the hospital to prevent such incidents. Singh said that the victim was physically fine after the incident.

