Day after Congress MP blames PM, BJP for ‘wasting’ Narmada water, Nitin Patel denies allegations

Deputy CM Nitin Patel was responding to allegations levelled by senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Sunday. Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana Deputy CM Nitin Patel was responding to allegations levelled by senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Sunday. Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken off from Sabarmati Riverfront to Dharoi dam in December last year to give more employment opportunities to youths through promotion of tourism in Gujarat and no additional water was released at either places to facilitate the seaplane sortie.

Patel was responding to allegations levelled by senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Sunday that the BJP-ruled Gujarat government had wasted Narmada water by releasing it to fill Sabarmati Riverfront during the 2017 Assembly elections so that Modi could fly on a seaplane from the Riverfront to Dharoi. He had also held the ruling BJP for the current water crisis in Gujarat.

The Deputy CM Patel condemned the Congress leader’s statement and said, “The Prime Minister had flown from Sabarmati Riverfront to Dharoi and from Dharoi to Sabarmati Riverfront through which tourism will be developed in the state in future. But why can’t Congress see this development? The Union Government and the Gujarat government are jointly making efforts to give employment to the youths at their doorstep and Congress leaders are doing harm to the people of Gujarat by such statements…” In the run-up to the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, Modi had taken a flight in a seaplane from Sabarmati Riverfront to Dharoi dam on December 12, 2017, the last day of the election campaigning.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App