Dawoodi Bohras gather in Surat to celebrate Dai’s 73rd birthday

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani with 53rd Dai of the Dawoodi Bohra community, Syedna Muffadal Saifuddin, a day ahead of his 73rd birthday, in Surat on Tuesday. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani with 53rd Dai of the Dawoodi Bohra community, Syedna Muffadal Saifuddin, a day ahead of his 73rd birthday, in Surat on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani met and greeted the 53rd Dai (Religious head) of the Dawoodi Bohra community, Syedna Muffadal Saifuddin, on the eve of his 73rd birthday as per the Islamic calendar, on Tuesday here.

Lakhs of Dawoodi Bohras from different cities across Gujarat, other states and abroad have been in Surat to be a part of the birthday celebrations of the Syedna.

PM Narendra Modi was also seen as being close to Dr Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin the 52nd Dai and had wished him on his 101st birthday in Surat.

Spokesperson of Dawoodi Bohra community Mufaddal Shakir said, “As per the Islamic calendar, Dr Syedna Mufaddal Sahab will turn 73 on Wednesday and a mass celebrations had been organized on Tuesday evening at Zampa Bazaar area. He will deliver speech to thousands of people on Wednesday afternoon, on his birthday. The speech will be relayed online for the devotees in the country and also 40 nations.”