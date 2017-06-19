Gujarati film industry gets its first umbrella body

Darshan Jariwala (File) Darshan Jariwala (File)

Gujarati Film Fraternity (GFF), the first umbrella organisation to safeguard the interests of the local industry, was formally launched at Thakorebhai Desai Hall here on Sunday.

Hetal Thakkar, who was made the president, said their core objective was to guide and train members and raise united voice for their problems.

Abhilash Ghoda, who took over as its general secretary, said 1,500 people registered themselves on the first day online. “GFF expects to reach a membership of around 5,000.”

He added GFF is also expecting to get special concessions and relaxations in GST rates under regional films category. “We are trying to have a dialogue with the government over the subsidy rules and cinema policy,” he said.

Singer Arvind Vegda, who was made the executive president, said liaising among various stakeholders of the industry on a regular basis was their key objective. “We will meet every fifteen days. GFF will work as an ombudsman in the Gujarat film fraternity. To help members update their professional skills will also be a major activity,” he said.

Academician Darshan Trivedi said their present structure was on an ad hoc basis while the formal body would take over after an election an year from now on June 18, 2018.

Academician Darshan Trivedi said their present structure was on an ad hoc basis while the formal body would take over after an election an year from now on June 18, 2018.

Veteran actor Darshan Jariwala said Gujarati film viewers had deep pockets, spending Rs 600 crore annually. “We have to seek only 25 per cent share of that by giving them the best of content and talent,” he said. Top film professionals from the industry were also present on the occasion.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App