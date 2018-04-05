Dalits to march to police station over youth’s murder

A week after a Dalit youth was killed allegedly by upper caste men for owning and riding a horse in Bhavnagar, the district administration on Wednesday granted permission to the youth’s father to take out a condolence march from Timbi village to Umrala police station on Thursday.

Kalu Rathod, father of Pradeep Rathod who was killed on March 29, had sought permission to hold a rally and submit a memorandum to the Superintendent of Police of Bhavnagar. “We have given permission for the condolence meeting and the rally on certain conditions,” Umrala mamlatdar Ninama said. The permission letter noted that around 5,000 people were expected to take part in the meeting and the rally.

“Dalits from across the state will participate in the condolence meeting and the rally. We are also expecting some people from Maharashtra to join ,” said Aravind Makwana, Bhavnagar district coordinator of Navasarjan Trust, who has been helping Kalu since his son was hacked to death. “We want to make a representation to the SP that questions being raised about Pradeep’s behaviour are irrelevant in the probe. We have confidence in Bhavnagar police but if attempts to paint Pradeep’s character in poor light continue, we shall demand probe by some other agencies,” Makwana said.

