Dalit youth’s moustache shaved off by Thakors in Sabarkantha, eight arrested

A 23-year-old Dalit youth was beaten and his moustache shaved off allegedly by members of Thakor community at Goral village in Sabarkantha district. The alleged incident took place on February 23 when Alpesh Pandya was riding a bike in his village.

Police have arrested eight persons in connection with the incident. “I was going on a bike with my friend when boys from my village came towards us. They had sticks and pipes and started abusing me. Suddenly they asked me how I could sport such a big moustache. I tried to escape and run, but they caught hold me, and dragged me before forcibly shaving off my moustache with a razor,” said Pandya, who is currently recuperating at the Civil Hospital in Himmatnagar.

“I have been keeping moustache for around two years. Since, I have a thin face, I thought that sporting a moustache would make me look good. I had no idea that it would cause such a problem. It is for the first time that this has happened in my village. Even my parents were beaten up because of my moustache. We were beaten because we belong to the Dalit community,” said Pandya, who is pursuing Masters in social work from a college in Idar.

In October last year, two Dalit youths were beaten up for sporting moustaches at Limbodara village in Gandhinagar district. Meanwhile, all the eight arrested — Bhaveshkumar Dala, Kanji Chhana , Avinash Babu, Dala Rama, Dhula Jesing, Raman Bhikha, Thakarda Dhanji Rama and Chhagan Prabhu — have been sent to judicial custody. “An FIR has been filed against the accused under the Atrocities Act. We are working on filing the chargesheet in a week’s time. The matter is under investigation,” said Superintendent of Police (Sabarkantha) Saurabh Singh.

