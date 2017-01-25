Gujarat: Dalit man alleges torture in custody

A 31-year-old Dalit man, Jayanti Bamaniya, a resident of Chamrvas in Bakor village of Khanpur taluka in Mahisagar district, has alleged that Bakor police allegedly tortured him and took out a public procession after forcing him to dress up like a woman, following his arrest on January 20 under the POCSO act. Bamaniya also alleged that Bakor police brutally thrashed and gave electric shock on his private parts.

However, Bakor police are denying his allegations. According to the police, Bamaniya is a history-sheeter and has been detained several times. He was detained from Mahisagar and Panchmahals district. Recently, on January 20, he was arrested under POCSO Act after he allegedly assaulted a minor girl in his neighbourhood.

“Though he was kept under constant watch keeping in mind his criminal history and behaviour, he tried to hang himself in the lock-up at Bakor police station. He was rushed to community health centre first and then he was referred to Godhra hospital. Later, Godhra hospital referred him to Vadodara SSG for further medical test as the physician was not available. He was taken to Vadodara where all his medical test, including MRI, CT scan, were done,” said police sub-inspector V R Dangar, who is investigating the case.

Dangar said, “Bamaniya was also booked in cases of rioting, theft and assaulting the minor girl. He used to harass the entire village. He also burnt down vehicles and hay of one of the villagers, but they did not lodge a complaint.” B R Patel, resident medical officer at SSG, said, “His medical reports are normal. There is no sign of torture or injuries. His medical condition was stable and he was admitted to the general ward.”

Bamaniya told the paper that he is a singer and was part of a local band. Later, on Tuesday afternoon, Bamaniya was discharged from the SSG and was sent to Godhra sub-jail, said PSI Dangar.