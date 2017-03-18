Dahod gangrape: Five accused sent to police custody, three detained

A sessions court in Dahod on Friday remanded five arrested accused in the abduction and gangrape case of two minor sisters to police custody till March 23, even as three men were detained on suspicion. “The five accused were remanded in police custody for further investigation by the Dahod district sessions court today. We had asked for 14 days’ police custody of the accused as eight other accused are yet to be identified and arrested.

Also, main accused Kumatsinh Baria has a criminal past which we need to investigate,” said P B Chaudhari, circle police officer who is investigating the case. The five accused arrested, so far, have been identified as Kumatsinh, Ganpat Baria, Narvat Baria, Suresh Naik, Gopsinh Baria. Chaudhari further said: “We’ve also detained three people in connection with the case. We will arrest them if they are identified as attackers by the victims or their father.”

According to the police, the sisters — aged 13 and 15 years — were abducted and gangraped by 13 men somewhere between Bhutpagala and Mandav villages of Dahod on Wednesday after the brother of the victims named Kumatsinh in a bootlegging case. The father of the girls was too abducted by the accused.

Meanwhile, Charmi Neel Soni, president of the Devgadhbaria Nagarpalika, visited the victims at the Dahod Civil Hospital and offered a financial help of Rs 11,000.

