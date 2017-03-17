Dahod: 2 minors kidnapped, raped by 13 men

Two minor sisters have been allegedly abducted and gangraped by 13 men in Dahod district after brother of the victims named one of those involved in the sexual assault in a bootlegging case, police said Thursday. The incident took place Wednesday morning somewhere between Bhutpagala and Mandav villages of Dahod. A case in this connection has been registered with Devgadh Bariya police and five accused have been arrested so far.

According to police, the accused, who came on two motorcycles and a multi utility vehicle (MUV), abducted the two girls — aged 13 and 15 years — and their father from the family’s roadside shop at around 10 am. They later gangraped the girls at an unknown spot and also threatened them of dire consequences if their brother does not withdraw the bootlegging complaint against one Kumatsinh Bariya. The father of the victims said: “They (the accused) drove us to an unknown place, where they locked me in the car. I don’t know what they did with my daughters.”

He said: “Later they threw me out of the car and I found my daughters laying on the ground. An unknown person helped me and called ambulance.” Doctors and police have confirmed sexual assault on the two.

According to police, their counterparts in Panchmahal district had recently arrested the brother of the victims in connection with a bootlegging case and during interrogation he named Kumatsinh as one of his accomplices and filed a complaint against him. Prime facie, it appears that Kumatsinh was angry over being named in the bootlegging case and decided to take revenge.

Besides Kamatsingh, police have arrested Ganpat Bariya, Narvat Bariya, Suresh Naik and Gopsinh Bariya, so far, in connection with the rape case.

