Criminal waste of public resources, will boycott: Congress

Strongly opposing the three-day Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors’ Summit being held at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, the state Congress has announced that “it will boycott the event”.

BJP has described it as Congress leaders’ “narrow mindedness”. Addressing mediapersons jointly at the Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan here on Friday, state party president Bharatsinh Solanki and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Shankersinh Vaghela said that “it is a criminal waste of public resources”.

They said that the event benefitted the corporates who were being offered land and other resources at highly subsidised rates while needs of the common people were being ignored. “I have been invited by the government. But I don’t want to be a part of the sin that the state BJP government is committing by holding the event,” said Vaghela.

Vaghela alleged that the industrialists invited to the event previously were asked to “include sentences like ‘Modi is a prime ministerial material’ in their speeches”.