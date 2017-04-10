CREDAI meet: Naidu says there is a check on parties not fulfilling promises

Outgoing president of CREDAI Getamber Anand (standing right, in front) with new chief Jaxay Shah at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar Sunday, while Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu (sitting, right) looks on. Express Outgoing president of CREDAI Getamber Anand (standing right, in front) with new chief Jaxay Shah at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar Sunday, while Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu (sitting, right) looks on. Express

REACTING TO Chief Justice of India J S Khehar’s recent remark that electoral promises made by political parties often remain unfulfilled and the latter should be held accountable for it, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation and Information and Broadcasting M Venkaiah Naidu said, political parties have to face elections and therefore, there is a check on the parties.

Naidu, while speaking at the investiture ceremony of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI), in Gandhinagar, said: “Yesterday, the Chief Justice of Supreme Court said that there has to be some sort of a protection to the promises made by political parties. I do agree. But, the political parties, if they fail to fulfill the promises, at the end of the day, will come asking for votes…The check is there.”

Speaking further on delivering the promises, Naidu said the political parties make irresponsible promises, adding that their manifesto should be like the Bhagwad Gita. Naidu was attending the event where newly-appointed president of the body, Jaxay Shah, formally took charge of the position.The function was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Gujarat Minister of State for Urban Development Shankar Chaudhary besides hundreds of real estate developers from across the country. During the function, Shah handed over a manifesto of CREDAI for the term 2017-19 to Naidu. Shah said the CREDAI’s initiative would contribute towards the central government’s ambitious programme of Housing For All by 2022.

On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said the Gujarat Government is going to declare a common General Development Construction Regulations (GDCR) for the urban development authorities in the state.

